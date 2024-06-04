Brothers Adam and Ryan Thomas say hosting new ITV game show is ‘dream come true’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Brothers Adam and Ryan Thomas say hosting new ITV game show is ‘dream come true’

By Press Association
Soap star brothers Adam and Ryan Thomas will host new ITV game show 99 To Beat (PA)
Soap star brothers Adam and Ryan Thomas have said it is a “dream come true” to host a new ITV game show together, titled 99 To Beat.

In their first presenting role as a duo, former Emmerdale actor Adam and Coronation Street star Ryan will help guide 100 contestants as they go head to head in a range of challenges.

After every game, those who lose must leave the competition until the last remaining player claims the top prize, having beaten the other 99 contestants.

The brothers said: “It’s new, it’s fresh, it’s fun and we can’t wait for people to see it.

“It really is the ultimate family show, and so we couldn’t be more excited to be hosting it together, as a family.

“It’s a dream come true for us. We can already imagine people at home playing these games with their families as it’s fun/silly/competitive and heartfelt.”

Since starring in the popular soaps, the pair have appeared in a number of hit entertainment shows including playing alongside each other in All Star Family Fortunes.

Adam, known for playing Adam Barton in Emmerdale and Donte Charles in Waterloo Road, also competed in I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out of Here! and Strictly Come Dancing.

After starring as Jason Grimshaw in Coronation Street for many years, older brother Ryan won Celebrity Big Brother in 2018 and competed in Dancing On Ice earlier this year.

Their new game show is being made by production company Initial, part of Banijay UK, which was behind Celebrity Big Brother, Big Brother and Soccer Aid.

Head of entertainment commissioning at ITV Katie Rawcliffe said: “With their infectious laughs and undeniable warmth, I couldn’t think of anyone more befitting than Adam and Ryan Thomas to front this exciting new series.

“With them at the helm, 99 To Beat is sure to be a supremely entertaining watch.”

Katy Manley, managing director of Initial, said she is “really excited” to bring the format to the UK, after it was developed by Belgian broadcaster VRT and production company De Chinezen.

“It’s so warm, funny and unique – we’re looking forward to finding some brilliant contestants, and to working with Adam and Ryan who will bring their fantastic chemistry and contagious energy to the show”, she added.

Casting for the series is open and producers are looking for contestants aged between 18 and 80 from “all walks of life, and with a range of experiences who have one thing in common – they don’t like to lose”.