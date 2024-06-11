Documentary about impact of Mr Bates Vs The Post Office commissioned by ITV

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Documentary about impact of Mr Bates Vs The Post Office commissioned by ITV

By Press Association
Former subpostmaster Alan Bates, addresses the media after former Post Office boss Paula Vennells gave evidence to the Post Office Horizon IT inquiry at Aldwych House in May (Yui Mok/PA)
A documentary revealing how TV drama Mr Bates Vs The Post Office affected the lives of subpostmasters has been commissioned by ITV.

The film, which has a working title of Mr Bates Vs The Post Office: The Impact, will provide an insight into the ongoing struggle for justice as those hit by the Horizon scandal seek financial redress.

More than 700 subpostmasters were prosecuted by the Post Office and handed criminal convictions between 1999 and 2015 as Fujitsu’s faulty Horizon IT system made it appear as though money was missing at their branches.

Toby Jones played Alan Bates in the ITV series
The documentary will feature leading campaign figure and former subpostmaster Alan Bates, who was played by actor Toby Jones in the TV series.

It will also star former subpostmistresses and subpostmasters, including Jo Hamilton and Noel Thomas, as well as subpostmasters who have come forward in the aftermath of the drama series.

The film will include moments from the Horizon inquiry’s evidence sessions, including testimony from former Post Office boss Paula Vennells, former top Post Office executive Angela van den Bogerd, and Post Office investigators.

Jo Clinton-Davis, ITV controller of factual, said: “The Post Office scandal became a genuine national talking point at the start of this year, striking at the heart of the public’s sense of justice.

Former Post Office boss Paula Vennells leaves after giving her third day of evidence to the Post Office Horizon IT inquiry
“The reverberations have been felt ever since at a political level, but particularly in the lives of those directly affected.

“This film promises to tell the story of what has happened since in their lives, how their fight continues as well as illuminating new layers of this scandal.”

Executive producer Natasha Bondy, from production company Little Gem, said: “The public’s response to Mr Bates was extraordinary and had a hugely positive impact on subpostmasters.

“We’re delighted we can explore how far-reaching that impact has been, while still showing that the fight for financial redress is far from over.”

Hundreds of subpostmasters are still awaiting compensation despite the Government announcing that those who have had convictions quashed are eligible for £600,000 payouts.

The film’s release date is yet to be announced.