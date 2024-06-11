Jodie Comer: I hope audiences feel the same as me about wife of motorcycle rider

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jodie Comer: I hope audiences feel the same as me about wife of motorcycle rider

By Press Association
Jodie Comer and Austin Butler both star in The Bikeriders (Ian West/PA)
Jodie Comer and Austin Butler both star in The Bikeriders (Ian West/PA)

British actress Jodie Comer wants audiences to feel “similar” to her about the real-life version of the character she plays in the new film The Bikeriders.

The Killing Eve star, 31, narrates and acts in the crime drama as Kathy, inspired by a woman caught up with the culture of a 1960s motorcycle club in Illinois.

Written and directed by Jeff Nichols, it is inspired by the book of the same name by American photographer Danny Lyons, who interviewed a mother and husband of a rider, called Kathy Bauer.

In the movie, a version of her husband Benny, played by American actor Austin Butler, is forced to choose between Kathy and the Vandals biking club.

Jodie Comer and Austin Butler attending a gala screening of The Bikeriders at the Curzon Mayfair, London
Jodie Comer and Austin Butler (Ian West/PA)

Speaking at the film’s UK premiere outside the Curzon in Mayfair, London, Comer told the PA news agency: “I think the most daunting aspect was just how larger than life she was and I really wanted to do her justice.

“I think the narration was definitely something I’ve never done before and I feel that sometimes warrants a different type of performance or storytelling, so that was quite an interesting aspect to work that through with Jeff and figure out what we needed in particular moments.

“When I heard the audio of Kathy I immediately leant in and I wanted to know more and I wanted the audience to have that similar effect when they watched it.”

The actress wore a burgundy dress with a corset-style top half, and posed alongside actor Tom Hardy, wearing a leather jacket, who plays Johnny, the leader of the Vandals.

Elvis star Butler, who wore a three-piece suit, told PA: “My character Benny, he is a mystery in the book, you never see his face and he was never interviewed so I felt that there was a lot of room for me to fill in who I believed he was.”

Director Nichols said the film showed the consequences of choosing to live the biker life.

Tom Hardy attends a gala screening of The Bikeriders at the Curzon Mayfair, London
Tom Hardy plays Johnny, the leader of the Vandals (Ian West/PA)

He told PA: “If you look at the structure of the film, there’s violence in the first half of the film, which is somewhat romanticised.

“(The violence) in the second half is fairly cruel and that’s the important part.

“If you just have the first hour this would be a film glamorising violence, nobody wants that, nobody needs that, the world doesn’t need that.

“If you take the two parts as the whole I think it says ‘Here are the consequences of choosing to live this kind of life’.”

The Bikeriders will be released in UK cinemas on June 21.