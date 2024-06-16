Ed Sheeran beats Taylor Swift to be named most played artist in UK for 7th time

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ed Sheeran beats Taylor Swift to be named most played artist in UK for 7th time

By Press Association
Ed Sheeran was the most played artist in the UK across radio, TV and in public places in 2023 (Hannah McKay/PA)
British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran has been named the most played artist of 2023.

The Yorkshire-born and Suffolk-raised musician, 33, had topped the list of music used across UK radio, TV and in public places for a seventh time in nine years in a chart compiled by music licensing company PPL.

Sheeran said: “Thank you for naming me the most played artist for last year. Thank you to my team, not just for me, but for all the other artists you work with – I’m happy that you get this recognition.”

Taylor Swift performing on stage during her Eras Tour at Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh
It is the second time Sheeran has been put on the list for three consecutive years following success in 2017 and 2019.

Swift, who is currently playing UK dates with the Eras Tour, jumped from number 10 to two in 2023, matching her previous high in 2015.

Dua Lipa was the third most played artist in the UK in 2023, propelled by the success of Dance The Night from the Barbie soundtrack, accord to PPL.

Landing at number four was Scottish DJ Calvin Harris, fifth was French DJ David Guetta and taking the sixth spot was hitmaker Sir Elton John.

The only band in the top 10 was rock group Coldplay at number seven, while Bedford star Tom Grennan is a new entrant at number eight as former One Direction singer Harry Styles landed at number nine.

Madonna makes a return to the top 10, following the launch of the Celebration greatest hits world tour in London last autumn, and landed with the last placement.

Dua Lipa wearing a black dress at the 2024 Brit Awards
When it came to the most played song, PPL puts Miley Cyrus’s break-up song Flowers as triumphing over Sheeran’s Eyes Closed at number two and Scottish singer Lewis Capaldi’s Forget Me at number three.

Peter Leathem, chief executive of PPL, said: “Congratulations to all artists featured this year and especially Ed and Miley on their respective number ones.

“These exclusive charts provide a snapshot of some of the most popular music being played publicly in the UK.

“As the global music market gets more competitive, it is fantastic to see that seven out of the top 10 most played acts are British.

“The charts highlight the important role broadcasters and businesses of all shapes and sizes play in supporting home-grown talent. Thanks to them, we can do our job ensuring performers and recording rights holders get paid whenever their music is used in public.”

The chart uses data from PPL licences being issued, which allows the use of recorded music on radio, TV and in public places such as shops, bars, restaurants, gyms, offices and warehouses in the UK. Airplay reporting also comes from such broadcasters and public performance venues.

The full list of most played songs in 2023, according to PPL, is as follows:

1.    Flowers –  Miley Cyrus
2.    Eyes Closed – Ed Sheeran
3.    Forget Me – Lewis Capaldi
4.    Anti-Hero – Taylor Swift
5.    Dance The Night – Dua Lipa
6.    Miracle – Calvin Harris and Ellie Goulding
7.    Trustfall – P!nk
8.    Waffle House – Jonas Brothers
9.    Cruel Summer – Taylor Swift
10.  Heaven – Niall Horan