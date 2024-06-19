Mike Batt: No regrets over The Wombles’ musical legacy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Mike Batt: No regrets over The Wombles’ musical legacy

By Press Association
Musician Mike Batt has said he ‘couldn’t possibly’ regret creating hits for novelty group The Wombles (Yui Mok/PA)
The musician behind the songs of The Wombles has said he “couldn’t possibly” regret creating hits such as Remember You’re A Womble.

Marking 50 years of the novelty group, singer-songwriter Mike Batt, who also wrote the Art Garfunkel hit Bright Eyes, said he still looks back fondly on the heyday of the eco-conscious furry residents of Wimbledon Common in the 1970s.

He told ITV’s This Morning: “When people ask me in interviews, do you ever regret The Wombles, because you wrote Bright Eyes and all this serious stuff, I say no, I couldn’t possibly.

“My mum made the costumes, the amount of joy that we got.

SHOWBIZ Wombles/Parade file 2
Mike Batt with The Wombles (PA)

“It was just such a lot of fun and we had three records in the chart at the same time, which happened exactly 50 years ago.

“We knew at the time it was special because it was the first time since The Beatles had done it.”

The novelty pop group featured musicians including Batt dressed as the characters from the TV show The Wombles, which was based on the children’s books by Elisabeth Beresford.

They had hit albums including Wombling Songs, Remember You’re A Womble, and Keep On Wombling, which all went gold in the UK album charts.

Glastonbury Festival 2011 – Sunday
The Wombles performing on the Avalon Stage at the Glastonbury Festival in 2011 (Yui Mok/PA)

Recalling how it came about, he said: “I got a job to write music for The Wombles (the TV series), which was puppets, and I said ‘Why don’t I write a song for you?’ and they said that is a good idea, but I couldn’t get the attention of my record company, who thought it was a side project, so I rang up my mum and said ‘Could you make me a Womble costume?’

“That is how it all started and suddenly I had a hit as a Womble.”

Explaining why he negotiated to keep the rights to perform as the Wombles, rather than take a fee, he said: “I could have done with that £200 but I said give me the character rights for musical purposes, not everything, not the books or underlying character rights, just the rights for entertainment.

“That is how we had the hit and the pop group. My mum made some more costumes and that is how it went.”

The Wombles reunited to perform at the Glastonbury Festival in 2011.