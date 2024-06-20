Emily Atack reveals birth of ‘beautiful son’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Emily Atack reveals birth of ‘beautiful son’

By Press Association
Emily Atack has given birth to her first child (Ian West/PA)
The Inbetweeners star Emily Atack has given birth to her first child – Barney James Garner.

Also known for appearing on reality TV programmes including I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! and Dancing On Ice, as well as her own sketch comedy The Emily Atack Show, she revealed she was pregnant in December.

Atack posted a black and white picture on Instagram on Thursday, of herself, partner Alistair Garner, who is a scientist, and their baby.

She wrote: “We have a beautiful son. Barney James Garner. All my dreams have come true.”

Atack quickly received congratulations from TV presenter Rylan Clark, comedian Daisy May Cooper, singer Peter Andre, Dragon’s Den star Sara Davies, author and radio presenter Greg James, actress Amy Robbins and former Countdown star Carol Vorderman.

Cooper wrote: “Congratulations my darling xxx.”

Her aunt Robbins wrote “My new best friend” with a heart emjoi.

Vorderman wrote: “Well that’s brought a tear to my old eyes. Sending the three of you all love.”

Emily Atack, holding her baby bump in January
Emily Atack, holding her baby bump in January (Ian West/PA)

The post featuring Atack also appeared to have her breastfeeding while in a hospital bed.

The former Celebrity Juice team captain is set to be in an upcoming Disney+ adaption of the Jilly Cooper novel, Rivals.

Her parents are actress, comedian and singer Kate Robbins and musician Keith Atack.

An episode of Who Do You Think You Are? in 2023 delved into her family’s relationship with Beatles star Sir Paul McCartney, as her grandmother Elizabeth is a cousin, and her great-aunt Doreen Atack who was a famed whistler.