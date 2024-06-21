Naturalist Chris Packham urges Taylor Swift to stop travelling by private jet

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Entertainment Music

Naturalist Chris Packham urges Taylor Swift to stop travelling by private jet

By Press Association
Taylor Swift performs at the Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh (Jane Barlow/PA)
Taylor Swift performs at the Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh (Jane Barlow/PA)

Naturalist Chris Packham has urged Taylor Swift to think of the “future of all of her young fans” as he called on her to stop travelling by private jet.

The pop superstar, who will take to the stage at Wembley Stadium on Friday as she brings her Eras Tour to London, has been travelling by private plane to all the stops on her world tour.

On Thursday, Just Stop Oil activists sprayed orange paint over private jets at Stansted airport on the airfield where they believed Swift’s plane landed hours before.

Essex Police later said the pop star’s private jet was not at the airport.

Speaking on Good Morning Britain on Friday, TV presenter Packham said: “I’ve asked her to think about the future of all of her young fans.

“(She has an) enormous capacity to communicate. A very powerful, intelligent, young woman.

“She should be using that platform to lead and certainly not behaving as a rockstar of yesteryear travelling around the world in private jets.

“And I think that she’s got to show that legion of adoring young fans that she cares about their future.”

He said: “Maybe one day, I don’t know, Taylor might want children of her own. I’m sure that she wants a healthy, happy planet for them to live on.

“And in order to do that, we’ve got to change the way we use our fossil fuels and she could send a very symbolic gesture to millions of people by saying that she was going to stop using those jets.”

Taylor Swift wearing a sparkling leotard on stage
Taylor Swift performs on stage during her Eras Tour at the Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh (Jane Barlow/PA)

Packham said Swift has not responded to his request but that he has offered her the chance to send a message, which they could play at the Restore Nature Now march this weekend.

More than 300 charities, businesses and direct-action groups will take part in the rally to send a message to Westminster to make nature and climate a higher priority in this General Election campaign and the next parliament.

“I have offered her the opportunity to send a video message which we could play to our rally on Saturday to perhaps 50, 60, 70 100,000 people who would instantly become Taylor Swift fans even though they may be over 15,” Packham added.

The US superstar has already played shows in Edinburgh, Liverpool and Cardiff and arrives at Wembley Stadium amid a frenzy of fan excitement.

British and Irish fans have waited more than a year for the show to arrive, since Swift kicked off her marathon string of dates in Glendale, Arizona, in March 2023.

Swift will play three nights at Wembley Stadium on Friday, Saturday and Sunday before taking the tour to Dublin next week.

She will return to London for five more shows in August.