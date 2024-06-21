Sabrina Carpenter breaks UK charts record as youngest female artist in top spots

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

Sabrina Carpenter breaks UK charts record as youngest female artist in top spots

By Press Association
The 25-year-old singer has broken an Official Charts Company record (Ian West/PA)
The 25-year-old singer has broken an Official Charts Company record (Ian West/PA)

Sabrina Carpenter has broken an Official Charts Company record to become the youngest female artist to reach number one and number two in the same week in the UK.

The 25-year-old singer is holding the top two spots with Please Please Please and Espresso, which had enjoyed five weeks as a chart-topper before being overtaken by her latest single.

Previously, actress and singer Ariana Grande achieved the same two-spot hold in the same week when she was 25 years, seven months and 20 days old in February 2019.

Grande reached number one with 7 Rings, Break Up With Your Girlfriend and I’m Bored in at number two.

Sabrina Carpenter has broken an Official Charts Company record (Official Charts/PA)

At the age of 25 years, one month and 10 days, Carpenter has the UK’s most streamed song this week with Please Please Please totalling 9.8 million combined streams, while Espresso comes in second with 8.1 million.

Meanwhile, Taylor Swift has not returned to the top five in the singles chart this week as her fellow US stars round-out the rest of the top places with Eminem’s Houdini at number three, Billie Eilish’s Birds Of A Feather at number four and Shaboozey’s A Bar Song (Tipsy) at number five.

In the albums charts, it is a different story, with Swift getting a new personal best with a seventh week at the top.

The Tortured Poets Department earns a seventh non-consecutive week at number one, surpassing 2022’s Midnights which sat at the summit for five weeks.

Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour – Edinburgh
Taylor Swift records a seventh week at the top of the albums chart (Jane Barlow/PA)

Swift is in the UK for her Eras Tour, and will take to the stage in London’s Wembley Stadium on Friday evening.

At number two is US singer-songwriter Eilish’s latest record Hit Me Hard And Soft, while British singer Charli XCX’s Brat came in at number three, as Canadian musician The Weeknd’s greatest hits record The Highlights continues its strong performance at number four.

British rock group Sea Girls also celebrate a hat-trick of Top 5 albums as their third studio collection Midnight Butterflies makes its debut at number five.

The group previously saw success with 2020’s Open Up Your Head and 2022 LP Homesick, which both reached number three.