Coronation Street’s Jack P Shepherd announces engagement

Coronation Street actor Jack P Shepherd has announced his engagement to long-term partner Hanni Treweek.

The 36-year-old, who has played David Platt on the ITV soap since 2000, posted a selection of photos to his Instagram which showed off his fiancee’s engagement ring.

The caption of the post, co-authored with Ms Treweek, read: “05.06.24 I said YES to forever!!!”

Former Coronation Street actress and Fool Me Once star Michelle Keegan congratulated the happy couple in the comments.

Keegan, 37, who is married to reality TV star Mark Wright, played Tina McIntyre up until 2014 on the show and was a former on-screen love interest of Shepherd’s character David.

Jane Danson, who plays Leanne Battersby in the soap, and Emmerdale actress Michelle Hardwick also offered their congratulations.

Actress Georgia Taylor, known for playing Toyah Battersby in the show, added: “You guys!!! Oh this is the most gorgeous news! Huge congratulations.”

Shepherd, who won best soap actor at the 2020 TV Choice Awards, was previously engaged to Lauren Shippey.

He revealed in a social media post in 2018 that he had started losing his hair after breaking up with his girlfriend of 15 years.

In 2019 he shared pictures of the progress he had made since having a hair transplant.