Paloma Faith ‘incredibly upset’ as voice issues force her to cancel show

By Press Association
Paloma Faith said doctors had advised her to rest her voice (Ian West/PA)
Paloma Faith has cancelled a show just hours before she was expected on stage due to voice issues.

The British singer-songwriter, 42, said she has taken the advice of doctors to rest her voice and not perform at Southampton’s Guildhall Square on Friday.

She is due to perform on Glastonbury’s Pyramid Stage on Sunday, at London’s Eventim Apollo on Wednesday and then at the Utilita Arena Cardiff on Thursday.

An Instagram post from Faith said: “I’m incredibly upset and disappointed to announce that I need to cancel my show tonight in Southampton.

“After suffering from exhaustion and catching various illnesses from my kids, my voice has been severely affected and my range is compromised.

“I have sought advice from medical professionals, they have advised that I need to rest my voice and that means I’ve had to cancel tonight’s show.

“I’m so sorry to everyone who bought tickets, I’ve loved being on the road and seeing all your gorgeous faces and I’m gutted I won’t be dancing with you tonight. There will be other opportunities in the future I’m sure.

Paloma Faith smiling while dressed in a red dress styled as a large bow
Paloma Faith is due to perform at Glastonbury on Sunday (Lucy North/PA)

“Ticket holders will be able to claim refunds from point of purchase. Loads of love, Paloma x.”

Faith postponed a concert in April following a bout of laryngitis, hours before she was due to perform at the Eventim Apollo in Hammersmith.

The north Londoner, known for ballads including Only Love Can Hurt Like This and Picking Up The Pieces, released her first album in four years, titled The Glorification Of Sadness, earlier this year.

The personal album explores the aftermath following her break-up with her partner of nine years, who is the father of her two children.