Chance Perdomo’s mother sets up foundation to keep his ‘legacy and memory alive’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Chance Perdomo’s mother sets up foundation to keep his ‘legacy and memory alive’

By Press Association
Chance Perdomo’s mother has set up a foundation to keep his ‘legacy and memory alive’ (Doug Peters/Alamy/PA)
Chance Perdomo’s mother has set up a foundation to keep his ‘legacy and memory alive’ (Doug Peters/Alamy/PA)

The mother of late actor Chance Perdomo has announced a foundation has been set up in his name to honour “the causes he cared so deeply about”.

The American-born star, who was raised in the UK, was known for playing Andre Anderson in the superhero show Gen V, a spin-off of the satirical TV series The Boys.

It was previously reported that 27-year-old Perdomo died as a result of a motorcycle accident in March this year.

 

Perdomo’s mother Monica shared a statement on his official Instagram page, announcing the Chance Perdomo Foundation.

“As his mother, I am deeply committed to keeping his legacy and memory alive,” she said.

“In honour of Chance’s passion and the causes he cared so deeply about, we are in the process of establishing the Chance Perdomo Foundation.

“This foundation will support the initiatives that Chance was passionate about, ensuring that his spirit and values continue to make a positive impact on the world.”

The foundation aims to “focus on initiatives that Chance would have championed such as mental health awareness, arts education, and the rescue and welfare of dogs”, its website said.

Chance Perdomo
Chance Perdomo died earlier this year (MediaPunchInc/Alamy/PA)

Perdomo was recognised as a Bafta Breakthrough Brit in 2019, a year on from the first series of the Sabrina The Teenage Witch adaptation in which he played Ambrose Spellman.

Born in Los Angeles in 1996, he grew up in Southampton. After spells with the National Youth Theatre and Identity School of Acting, as well as studying for a law degree, he starred in CBBC’s Hetty Feather.

He was nominated for a Bafta for best actor for his role in BBC’s Killed By My Debt in 2019.

His death marked an “incredibly difficult time” for his family, his mother Monica said.

“Chance was not only a talented actor but also a kind, compassionate and beautiful soul who touched the lives of so many.

“I have kept quiet as you can imagine, to take time to process all of this which has been incredibly difficult and daunting.”

She concluded the statement thanking those for their “unwavering love and support”.

“Your kindness and compassion have been a beacon of light in our darkest moments,” she added.