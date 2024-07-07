Alfie Boe launches rose for brain tumour charity in memory of his late father

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Alfie Boe launches rose for brain tumour charity in memory of his late father

By Press Association
English tenor and actor Alfie Boe has launched a rose (Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA)
Alfie Boe has launched a rose in memory of his late father to help raise funds for a brain tumour charity.

The tenor and musical theatre star, who is a patron of Brain Tumour Research, was 23 years old when his father Alfred died from the disease in 1997.

Boe said in an Instagram post that it was a “fun yet emotional” moment launching the Alfred Robert Boe rose at the RHS Hampton Court Palace Garden Festival on Sunday.

On releasing the rose, he said in a statement: “My dad loved his roses, so it’s really special for me to do this in his memory while helping to raise money for Brain Tumour Research, a charity I am very proud to be a patron of and which is working to find a cure for this devastating disease.”

The musician also shared his frustration at the lack of developments in treatments nearly 30 years on, saying: “It makes me angry that, in all this time, the situation for patients like Dad hasn’t really changed.

“I feel incredibly sad to think that families are still facing this awful diagnosis and, nearly 30 years later, there have been so few advances in treatment.

“There is no doubt in my mind that research into brain tumours should be a priority and I am ashamed to think that charities are having to do so much in this area.

“The Government should be doing so much more.”

Alfie Boe
The colour of the Alfred Robert Boe rose, produced by breeders Harkness Roses, varies between a peach tone to a pale pink.

Dan Knowles, the chief executive of Brain Tumour Research, said he hopes the flower will raise funds and awareness to progress their “research into brain tumours and improve outcomes for patients like Alfred who are forced to fight this awful disease”.

The rose is available to order from roses.co.uk and a portion of the funds will go to Brain Tumour Research.