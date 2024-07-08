Jodie Whittaker and Jessica Gunning added to cast of ‘unique’ theatre show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jodie Whittaker and Jessica Gunning added to cast of ‘unique’ theatre show

By Press Association
Former Doctor Who star Jodie Whittaker will join the cast of Echo (Ian West/PA)
Former Doctor Who star Jodie Whittaker and Baby Reindeer’s Jessica Gunning are among the actors added to the cast of a “unique” theatre show.

Echo, which stands for Every Cold-Hearted Oxygen, at the Royal Court Theatre in London, will see different actors take to the stage each night to perform a script they have never seen before.

The show will run as part of London’s international festival of theatre (Lift) from Saturday, July 13 to Saturday, July 27.

Jessica Gunning in a red dress
Whittaker played Doctor Who from 2017 to 2022, while Gunning shot to fame this year for her starring role as Martha Scott in Baby Reindeer.

Monica Dolan, who played Rose West in Appropriate Adult, Hustle star Adrian Lester, and Ted Lasso actor Nick Mohammed, are also among the stars added to the cast.

Dolan said: “Hearing the story for the first time at the same time as telling it is something rarely experienced by an actor.

“It takes us all the way back to how Shakespeare’s actors must have experienced his plays the first time they played and heard them.”

Pinocchio actor Shelia Atim, Slave Play writer Jeremy O. Harris, Mega Awesome Super Hacks star Mawaan Rizwan, and Dirty Pretty Things star Benedict Wong, will also join the performance of the show.

One final special guest performer is yet to be revealed for the show, which is written by Iranian playwright Nassim Soleimanpour, and directed by Omar Elerian.

The performance is said to “confront what it feels like to be an immigrant in time”, where no one travels “yet everybody can be present”.

Rizwan, who created the BBC Three comedy Juice, said: “I love the work Omar and Nassim are doing.

“As an actor it’s a perfect mixture of exciting, innovative and terrifying.”

Previously confirmed performers include British singer Self Esteem, real name Rebecca Lucy Taylor, Mr Bates vs The Post Office star Toby Jones, Fiona Shaw from Killing Eve, Olivier Award-winning actress Kathryn Hunter and Meera Syal from Goodness Gracious Me.

Syal, who was awarded a Bafta fellowship in May 2023, added: “I had the pleasure of working with Nassim Soleimanpour on Red Rabbit White Rabbit and it is simply a unique theatrical adventure for both actor and audience.”