Mazda’s new MX-5 sports car to start from £28,000

Mazda is introducing an updated version of its MX-5 sports car, which brings new styling and interior changes for 2024.

The MX-5 is Mazda’s well-known two-seat sports car, and though it’s been around since 2015 in its current generation, the Japanese carmaker introduces yearly updates to help keep it current. This latest model is one of the more substantial revisions in recent years, with the interior receiving various upgrades.

A new, larger 8.8-inch infotainment screen works with touch for the first time, though can still be controlled with a rotary dial. The screen is said to offer ‘clearer navigation mapping’ as well as enhanced connected services. The instrument panel has also been updated, while top-spec Homura versions feature new leather and Alcantara Recaro seats.

The MX-5 will continue to be available with a metal-folding roof. (Mazda)

The styling updates are the first for this current generation of Mazda MX-5, though are fairly subtle. New LED headlights now incorporate the daytime running light, while there are new LED rear lights too. A new colour, Aero Grey, is also available.

Mazda has not changed the engines available on the MX-5, with a choice of a 130bhp 1.5-litre petrol engine or a 181bhp 2.0-litre petrol unit, with the latter now featuring a new ‘Asymmetric Limited Slip Differential, which can control the level of slip through corners and helps to make sure the MX-5 offers the light and nimble driving experience it’s known for.

High-spec models also feature a new specific dynamic stability control for track driving, which delays its intervention to not compromise on the fun factor. Other small tweaks have also been made to the throttle response and electric power steering.

A new touchscreen is one of the main interior changes. (Mazda)

The new Mazda MX-5 will arrive in the UK in March, with prices starting from £28,000. It will continue to be available as both a soft-top roadster and as a folding metal-top RF.