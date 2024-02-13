Mazda’s new MX-5 sports car to start from £28,000

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Mazda’s new MX-5 sports car to start from £28,000

By Press Association
A range of small tweaks have been made to the new MX-5. (Mazda)
Mazda is introducing an updated version of its MX-5 sports car, which brings new styling and interior changes for 2024.

The MX-5 is Mazda’s well-known two-seat sports car, and though it’s been around since 2015 in its current generation, the Japanese carmaker introduces yearly updates to help keep it current. This latest model is one of the more substantial revisions in recent years, with the interior receiving various upgrades.

A new, larger 8.8-inch infotainment screen works with touch for the first time, though can still be controlled with a rotary dial. The screen is said to offer ‘clearer navigation mapping’ as well as enhanced connected services. The instrument panel has also been updated, while top-spec Homura versions feature new leather and Alcantara Recaro seats.

The MX-5 will continue to be available with a metal-folding roof. (Mazda)

The styling updates are the first for this current generation of Mazda MX-5, though are fairly subtle. New LED headlights now incorporate the daytime running light, while there are new LED rear lights too. A new colour, Aero Grey, is also available.

Mazda has not changed the engines available on the MX-5, with a choice of a 130bhp 1.5-litre petrol engine or a 181bhp 2.0-litre petrol unit, with the latter now featuring a new ‘Asymmetric Limited Slip Differential, which can control the level of slip through corners and helps to make sure the MX-5 offers the light and nimble driving experience it’s known for.

High-spec models also feature a new specific dynamic stability control for track driving, which delays its intervention to not compromise on the fun factor. Other small tweaks have also been made to the throttle response and electric power steering.

A new touchscreen is one of the main interior changes. (Mazda)

The new Mazda MX-5 will arrive in the UK in March, with prices starting from £28,000. It will continue to be available as both a soft-top roadster and as a folding metal-top RF.