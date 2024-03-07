Passenger car market up in Europe, despite EV market share slump

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Passenger car market up in Europe, despite EV market share slump

By Press Association
Thousands of cars parked at a car storage facility in Corby, Northamptonshire. Picture date: Wednesday February 17, 2021.
The new passenger car market in Europe grew by 11 per cent in January 2024, according to new data.

However, despite EVs increasing in demand, battery-electric vehicles hit their lowest market share since January 2023.

SUVs, sports cars and compact cars all increased in popularity in January, with SUVs taking over half of the European market share at 52.8 per cent– which is 1.8 per cent up from January 2023.

The Dacia Sandero was the most popular model sold in Europe in January 2024

The top 10 most registered SUVs for the month were the Toyota Yaris Cross, Peugeot 2008, Volkswagen T-Roc, Kia Sportage, Ford Puma, Dacia Duster, Hyundai Tucson, Nissan Qashqai, Tesla Model Y and Volkswagen Tiguan.

Felipe Munoz, global analyst at JATO Dynamics said: “It’s clear that SUVs are not losing their shine to European consumers, despite these vehicles being subject to new campaigns and regulations in certain countries.”

However, there were only 120,536 EVs registered, which amounted to only 12 per cent of the total market share in January 2024, compared to a 29 per cent holding in January 2023.

Munoz added: “While interest in electric vehicles remains strong among consumers and fleets, these vehicles are no longer enjoying the same growth rate seen over the last year and a half.”

The petrol-engined Dacia Sandero managed to take the crown as the most popular model in Europe. A total of 25,038 units were sold, which was over 6,000 more than the car that was in second place – the Volkswagen Golf at 18,563.