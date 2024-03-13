Volkswagen’s ID.7 GTX Tourer aims to combine power and practicality

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Volkswagen’s ID.7 GTX Tourer aims to combine power and practicality

By Press Association
The new GTX Tourer is the most powerful estate car Volkswagen has ever made
Volkswagen’s new ID.7 GTX Tourer has arrived as the most powerful estate car the firm has ever created.

Expanding Volkswagen’s GTX performance line-up, the new ID.7 GTX utilises an all-wheel-drive system courtesy of two electric motors, with one mounted on each axle.

Combined, they produce 335bhp yet Volkswagen says that the ID.7 GTX should still be able to return up to 388 miles of range. The ID.7 GTX Tourer brings a slight increase in towing capacity, up from 1,000kg in the regular car to 1,400kg. A specially-tuned chassis comes equipped on the GTX, too, while dynamic chassis control – which allows the driver to firm up or soften off the ride – can be added as an option.

ID.7 GTX Tourer
As with other new Volkswagen models, the GTX gets an illuminated badge at the rear

The 86kWh battery has a maximum charging speed of up to 200kW, which can return a 10 to 80 per cent charge in under 30 minutes when the car is hooked up to a suitably rapid charger.

As with other GTX models, the ID.7 GTX Tourer is differentiated from the rest of the ID.7 range with a series of styling upgrades. The bumper, for instance, has been redesigned and now incorporates LED triangles that create arrowhead shapes while a new honeycomb intake grille is integrated as well. The front Volkswagen logo is illuminated, too.

ID.7 Tourer GTX
The large screen gives access to loads of functions

Around the back, the honeycomb design is continued as a diffuser helps to make the car look lower. The GTX lettering is finished in gloss black, too, while the Volkswagen logo is also illuminated here. New 20-inch ‘Skagen’ alloy wheels are specific to the GTX, too, though these can upgraded to larger 21-inch versions as an option.

Inside, the GTX gains red decorative stitching – both on the seats and steering wheel – with recycled raw materials being used in a variety of areas such as the headliner, carpets and floors. They’re made using 100 per cent recycled outer materials.

Pricing for the new ID.7 GTX Tourer has yet to be announced, but expect a slight premium on the £55,570 you’d pay for the standard car.