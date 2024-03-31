New images showcase upcoming Abarth 600e in greater detail

This Easter has seen further images of the eagerly anticipated Abarth 600e released in celebration of the performance brand’s 75th anniversary.

The Abarth 600e Scorpionissima is the firm’s most powerful car ever producing 240bhp alongside a mechanical limited slip differential.

The interior features large bucket seats and a driver-focused design

On the outside, the 600e sits on lower suspension, giving a lower centre of gravity alongside larger alloy wheels – plus there’s a gloss black rear spoiler.

The gloss black theme continues with black mirrors, door handles, boot lid handle, side skirts and wheel arch covers – there is also an Abarth decal that runs down the side, too.

Step inside, and the 600e shows off its sporty appeal with Abarth graphics, a Scorpion emblem on the steering wheel as well as being wrapped in leather and Alcantara – the 600e Scorpinossima also gets sportier seats.

Full details surrounding the Abarth 600e are expected to be released this summer

There is ambient lighting and a tunnel pad cover, allowing for extra space inside the cabin.

The dashboard houses a 10-inch radio and navigation system with specific Abarth graphics and provides the driver with performance information and allows the driver to switch on or off the sound generator to give an artificial engine note or pure silence from the electric motor.

Prices, specifications and a full reveal are expected in the summer ahead of orders opening.