Honda slashes prices for its e:NY1 electric SUV

Honda has revised the prices of its e:NY1 electric SUV to help boost its appeal and persuade customers to go electric.

The e:NY1 went on sale in 2023, but, to help with sales, Honda will now sell the entry-level e:NY1 Elegance from £44,995 to £39,995

Order books open on April 23 and customers will be allowed to purchase via dealer network or online.

The higher-spec e:NY1 Advance is priced from £42,195 and has features like a heated steering wheel, power tailgate and a panoramic glass roof.

Rebecca Adamson, head of automobile at Honda Motor Europe Limited UK said: “April marks an exciting milestone for Honda as we unveil our new approach for the e:NY1.

The e:NY1 Advance comes with a heated steering wheel, power tailgate and panoramic roof from £42,195. (Credit Honda news EU)

‘We are incredibly excited for the future of electric mobility and are proud to offer customers an exceptional blend of convenience and affordability. This new proposition reflects our commitment to innovation and sustainability, and we are confident that it will empower customers to “Go Electric” with enthusiasm.”

The e:NY1 sits between the HR-V and ZR-V in Honda’s model line-up and is the only SUV in its range to be offered as an EV.

The e:NY1 comes with an electric range of 256 miles, while the electric motor produces 204bhp and can do 0-60mph in 7.5 seconds. It has a maximum charge rate of 78kW allowing the e:NY1 to top-up from a fast charger from 10 to 80 per cent in 45 minutes.