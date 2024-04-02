Honda slashes prices for its e:NY1 electric SUV

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Honda slashes prices for its e:NY1 electric SUV

By Press Association
The Honda e:NY1 has had its starting price lowered to boost its appeal. (Credit: Honda press UK)
The Honda e:NY1 has had its starting price lowered to boost its appeal. (Credit: Honda press UK)

Honda has revised the prices of its e:NY1 electric SUV to help boost its appeal and persuade customers to go electric.

The e:NY1 went on sale in 2023, but, to help with sales, Honda will now sell the entry-level e:NY1 Elegance from £44,995 to £39,995

Order books open on April 23 and customers will be allowed to purchase via dealer network or online.

The higher-spec e:NY1 Advance is priced from £42,195 and has features like a heated steering wheel, power tailgate and a panoramic glass roof.

Rebecca Adamson, head of automobile at Honda Motor Europe Limited UK said: “April marks an exciting milestone for Honda as we unveil our new approach for the e:NY1.

The e:NY1 Advance comes with a heated steering wheel, power tailgate and panoramic roof from £42,195. (Credit Honda news EU)

‘We are incredibly excited for the future of electric mobility and are proud to offer customers an exceptional blend of convenience and affordability. This new proposition reflects our commitment to innovation and sustainability, and we are confident that it will empower customers to “Go Electric” with enthusiasm.”

The e:NY1 sits between the HR-V and ZR-V in Honda’s model line-up and is the only SUV in its range to be offered as an EV.

The e:NY1 comes with an electric range of 256 miles, while the electric motor produces 204bhp and can do 0-60mph in 7.5 seconds. It has a maximum charge rate of 78kW allowing the e:NY1 to top-up from a fast charger from 10 to 80 per cent in 45 minutes.