New Morgan Plus Four revealed with updated design and technology

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

New Morgan Plus Four revealed with updated design and technology

By Press Association
The new Plus Four arrives with a redesigned look
The new Plus Four arrives with a redesigned look

British sports car maker Morgan has revealed a revised version of its Plus Four.

The design of the new Plus Four represents an evolution of its traditional-looking predecessor, with new front and rear lights now incorporating the indicators into them.

The front and rear wings have been reformed, while there is a new front splitter and rear diffuser finished in dark matte grey paint.

Morgan Plus Four
The headlights now feature integrated indicators

There are new side mirrors and rear-view mirrors which are both made from aluminium to help keep weight to a minimum.

In terms of the engine and transmissions, the new Plus Four is available with a choice of manual and automatic gearboxes linked to a 2.0-litre BMW engine. A big change comes with the introduction of a revised suspension system with redeveloped spring rates and dampers, while a new Dynamic Handling Pack adds new springs with adjustable damping and a rear anti-roll bar.

Inside, there is a Sennheiser audio system, enhancements to the LCD screen and dashboard – as well as a new key fob. There is new interior lighting to help illuminate the cockpit while Bluetooth connectivity allows drivers to connect their smartphone via the LCD infotainment display.

Morgan Plus Four
The Plus Four is powered by a BMW-sourced 2.0-litre engine

Like with other Morgan products, the new Plus Four is hand-built with the chassis of the car being formed over an ash wood frame.

Matt Hole, Chief Technical Officer, Morgan Motor Company, said: “The latest Plus Four represents a fitting evolution of our longest established nameplate and delivers an even greater Morgan experience to our customers around the world. It does this thanks to new dynamic improvements which deliver a more engaging level of performance, through myriad technology updates which improve the user’s interaction with the vehicle, and a range of quality enhancements which further increase engineering integrity

The new Plus Four is available to order now with first examples going into production in May 2024 – with customers allowed to test drive the new model from UK and European dealerships from June.