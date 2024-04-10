New Morgan Plus Four revealed with updated design and technology

British sports car maker Morgan has revealed a revised version of its Plus Four.

The design of the new Plus Four represents an evolution of its traditional-looking predecessor, with new front and rear lights now incorporating the indicators into them.

The front and rear wings have been reformed, while there is a new front splitter and rear diffuser finished in dark matte grey paint.

There are new side mirrors and rear-view mirrors which are both made from aluminium to help keep weight to a minimum.

In terms of the engine and transmissions, the new Plus Four is available with a choice of manual and automatic gearboxes linked to a 2.0-litre BMW engine. A big change comes with the introduction of a revised suspension system with redeveloped spring rates and dampers, while a new Dynamic Handling Pack adds new springs with adjustable damping and a rear anti-roll bar.

Inside, there is a Sennheiser audio system, enhancements to the LCD screen and dashboard – as well as a new key fob. There is new interior lighting to help illuminate the cockpit while Bluetooth connectivity allows drivers to connect their smartphone via the LCD infotainment display.

Like with other Morgan products, the new Plus Four is hand-built with the chassis of the car being formed over an ash wood frame.

Matt Hole, Chief Technical Officer, Morgan Motor Company, said: “The latest Plus Four represents a fitting evolution of our longest established nameplate and delivers an even greater Morgan experience to our customers around the world. It does this thanks to new dynamic improvements which deliver a more engaging level of performance, through myriad technology updates which improve the user’s interaction with the vehicle, and a range of quality enhancements which further increase engineering integrity

The new Plus Four is available to order now with first examples going into production in May 2024 – with customers allowed to test drive the new model from UK and European dealerships from June.