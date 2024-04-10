Citroen reveals petrol and hybrid versions of electric C3

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Citroen reveals petrol and hybrid versions of electric C3

By Press Association
The new C3 will be made available with conventional petrol and hybrid powertrains – along with the electric E-C3. (Credit: Stellantis media)
Citroen has revealed conventional versions of its electric C3 to make it more competitively priced against its rivals.

The hatchback has been around since 2002 and has gained a reputation for being a funky and fresh alternative to the likes of the Vauxhall Corsa and Volkswagen Polo.

The electric-only E-C3 was unveiled last October, boasting a 111bhp electric motor, 44kWh battery pack and claimed electric range of 199 miles on a single charge.

From a 100kW fast charger, the E-C3 can be charged from 20 to 80 per cent in just 26 minutes.

Now in its fourth generation, the new C3 gains a more rugged SUV look and is available as a hybrid and petrol model.

The hybrid will come with a 48V system, enabling 50 per cent of city driving on electric power alone.

Under the bonnet is a three-cylinder petrol engine that produces 100bhp, while the electric motor adds an extra 28bhp.

The new C3 will be available with a 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol and a 48V hybrid powertrain. (Credit: Stellantis media William Crozes @ Continental Productions)

There will also be the option of a 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol engine that produces 101bhp and is paired with a six-speed manual gearbox.

In mainland Europe, there will be two trims on offer with the new C3, starting with the entry-level You featuring LED headlights, electric mirrors, air conditioning, automatic lights and a head-up display.

The top-of-the-line Max adds two-tone paint, 17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, a 10.25-inch colour touchscreen, power-folding door mirrors, tinted rear windows and wireless smartphone charging.

Space inside the cabin has improved with more storage compartments in the centre console, door pockets and under the central armrest.

Boot space is larger than in the previous model with an extra 10 litres of space taking it to a total capacity of 310 litres – as well as a 60:40 split function on the top-of-the-range Max model.

The new C3 will go on sale in mainland Europe with a price equivalent of £12,800, while the electric E-C3 will have a price equivalent of £19,900.

Citroen has yet to reveal prices and trim levels for the UK market, as well as a date for when order books will open.