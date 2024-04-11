New Mercedes EQS gets an extra 50 miles of range in mid-life facelift

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

New Mercedes EQS gets an extra 50 miles of range in mid-life facelift

By Press Association
The updated EQS gets a bigger battery pack and an electric range of over 500 miles. (Credit: Mercedes-Benz media)
The updated EQS gets a bigger battery pack and an electric range of over 500 miles. (Credit: Mercedes-Benz media)

Mercedes-Benz has revealed an updated version of its flagship EV to keep it competitive in the ultra-luxury electric car class.

The new EQS has received updated styling and an improved electric range, while there is now more comfort for backseat passengers, too.

The nose gets a new radiator cover with chrome accents to separate the range-topper from other EQ models, while the Mercedes three-pointed star symbol is now mounted on the bonnet.

On the inside, the revised EQS now comes as standard with the MBUX hyperscreen. It comprises three displays that merge together to create a 141cm screen across the dashboard.

In the back, there is now the option of the extended luxury lounge pack, which includes a footrest to allow passengers to stretch out, while the rear seats can recline up to 38 degrees. The front passenger seat can also be folded down to give more space.

Mercedes has given the EQS a range boost, too. The current model has a claimed range of up to 453 miles from a 108.4kWh battery pack, but the new EQS gets a larger 118kWh battery. As a result, the range has jumped up by 51 miles, pushing the claimed figure to 504 miles on a single charge.

The carmaker hasn’t confirmed UK pricing yet, but we expect a small increase over the current car’s £112,600 starting price. The new EQS will go on sale later this year.