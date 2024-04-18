New Mazda CX-80 to arrive in the UK later this year

Mazda has revealed the new CX-80 SUV, which will be available with diesel or plug-in hybrid power.

It’s due to arrive in the UK later this year and will come with the same engine options as the smaller CX-60.

The plug-in hybrid will have a 2.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine mated to a 173bhp electric motor, with a 17.8kWh battery pack. Mazda is also offering a 250bhp 3.3-litre e-Skyactiv diesel version that is an in-line six-cylinder.

Both models will be all-wheel-drive and have automatic gearboxes as standard.

There will be a choice of five different trim levels. (Credit: Mazda Press UK)

The CX-80 is bigger than the CX-60, with a 250mm longer wheelbase measuring at 4,995mm allowing it to carry a third row of seats. It’s also 26mm taller at 1,710mm, which allows for extra headroom as well.

The UK market will get five trim levels – the Exclusive-Line, Homura, Takumi, Homura Plus and Takumi Plus.

A choice of three middle-row seat configurations will be on offer, comprising three individual seats, a walk-through space instead of a centre console, or a fixed centre console with no walk-through.

Drivers can also choose from nine exterior body colours, while the CX-80 will feature equipment such as Alexa in-car voice control of music and air conditioning as standard, too.

Discover the all-new #Mazda #CX80, a perfect representation of 100 years of Mazda DNA. Great design, Japanese craftsmanship and new technologies make the Mazda CX-80 a fantastic experience for up to seven people.

Jeremy Thomson, the managing director of Mazda Motors UK, said: ‘The all-new Mazda CX-80 is our new flagship SUV – a car that sits at the very top of our range in the UK and will offer a unique blend of space, practicality, luxury and stand-out design.

‘It combines progressive design anchored in Japanese aesthetics with outstanding on-board accommodation that delivers quality, style, flexibility and superior technology, all combined with the signature driving performance delivered by every Mazda.’

He added: ‘The all-new Mazda CX-80 is a car that will allow us to challenge the established premium brands in the UK market with a luxury SUV that is the most spacious car in Mazda’s European line-up.’

Its full pricing and specifications are yet to be revealed, but prices will start at £48,920 when the car goes on sale in the autumn.