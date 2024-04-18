New Mazda CX-80 to arrive in the UK later this year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New Mazda CX-80 to arrive in the UK later this year

By Press Association
The new CX-80 will be Mazda’s flagship SUV with a choice of diesel or plug-in hybrid power. (Credit: Mazda Press UK
Mazda has revealed the new CX-80 SUV, which will be available with diesel or plug-in hybrid power.

It’s due to arrive in the UK later this year and will come with the same engine options as the smaller CX-60.

The plug-in hybrid will have a 2.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine mated to a 173bhp electric motor, with a 17.8kWh battery pack. Mazda is also offering a 250bhp 3.3-litre e-Skyactiv diesel version that is an in-line six-cylinder.

Both models will be all-wheel-drive and have automatic gearboxes as standard.

There will be a choice of five different trim levels. (Credit: Mazda Press UK)

The CX-80 is bigger than the CX-60, with a 250mm longer wheelbase measuring at 4,995mm allowing it to carry a third row of seats. It’s also 26mm taller at 1,710mm, which allows for extra headroom as well.

The UK market will get five trim levels – the Exclusive-Line, Homura, Takumi, Homura Plus and Takumi Plus.

A choice of three middle-row seat configurations will be on offer, comprising three individual seats, a walk-through space instead of a centre console, or a fixed centre console with no walk-through.

Drivers can also choose from nine exterior body colours, while the CX-80 will feature equipment such as Alexa in-car voice control of music and air conditioning as standard, too.

Jeremy Thomson, the managing director of Mazda Motors UK, said: ‘The all-new Mazda CX-80 is our new flagship SUV – a car that sits at the very top of our range in the UK and will offer a unique blend of space, practicality, luxury and stand-out design.

‘It combines progressive design anchored in Japanese aesthetics with outstanding on-board accommodation that delivers quality, style, flexibility and superior technology, all combined with the signature driving performance delivered by every Mazda.’

He added: ‘The all-new Mazda CX-80 is a car that will allow us to challenge the established premium brands in the UK market with a luxury SUV that is the most spacious car in Mazda’s European line-up.’

Its full pricing and specifications are yet to be revealed, but prices will start at £48,920 when the car goes on sale in the autumn.