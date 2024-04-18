Hyundai reveals prices and specifications for the new Santa Fe

Hyundai’s flagship SUV, the Santa Fe, will go on sale later this year priced from £46,775.

The fifth-generation Santa Fe will come with seven seats as standard in the UK, with a six-seat option also available, and will be offered in three trim levels.

The engine range is simple with just two units available – a 1.6-litre hybrid with 212bhp and a 1.6-litre plug-in hybrid with 249bhp, with both using a six-speed automatic gearbox. The former comes in two- or four-wheel drive, while the latter comes only with four-wheel drive, but the pure-electric figure is yet to be confirmed.

The Santa Fe will go on sale later this year priced from £46,775. (Credit: Hyundai Press UK)

Three trims are on offer with entry-level Premium getting 20-inch alloy wheels, privacy glass, power folding door mirrors, a powered tailgate, LED front and rear lights and a 12.3-inch dual curved infotainment screen.

Ultimate starts from £50,275 and features a Bose sound system, dual glass sunroof, electrically adjustable steering column, heated and ventilated front seats and heated rear seats.

The top-of-the-range Calligraphy is priced from £52,775 and adds 20-inch black alloy wheels and Nappa leather seats. There is a choice of ten different exterior colours for the new Santa Fe, too.

The new Santa Fe will go on sale later this year with a starting price of £46,775 for the entry-level Premium hybrid and will rise to £57,635 for the Calligraphy plug-in hybrid.