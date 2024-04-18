Hyundai reveals prices and specifications for the new Santa Fe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Hyundai reveals prices and specifications for the new Santa Fe

By Press Association
The new Santa Fe will be offered as a hybrid or plug-in hybrid. (Credit: Hyundai Press UK)
The new Santa Fe will be offered as a hybrid or plug-in hybrid. (Credit: Hyundai Press UK)

Hyundai’s flagship SUV, the Santa Fe, will go on sale later this year priced from £46,775.

The fifth-generation Santa Fe will come with seven seats as standard in the UK, with a six-seat option also available, and will be offered in three trim levels.

The engine range is simple with just two units available – a 1.6-litre hybrid with 212bhp and a 1.6-litre plug-in hybrid with 249bhp, with both using a six-speed automatic gearbox. The former comes in two- or four-wheel drive, while the latter comes only with four-wheel drive, but the pure-electric figure is yet to be confirmed.

The Santa Fe will go on sale later this year priced from £46,775. (Credit: Hyundai Press UK)

Three trims are on offer with entry-level Premium getting 20-inch alloy wheels, privacy glass, power folding door mirrors, a powered tailgate, LED front and rear lights and a 12.3-inch dual curved infotainment screen.

Ultimate starts from £50,275 and features a Bose sound system, dual glass sunroof, electrically adjustable steering column, heated and ventilated front seats and heated rear seats.

The top-of-the-range Calligraphy is priced from £52,775 and adds 20-inch black alloy wheels and Nappa leather seats. There is a choice of ten different exterior colours for the new Santa Fe, too.

The new Santa Fe will go on sale later this year with a starting price of £46,775 for the entry-level Premium hybrid and will rise to £57,635 for the Calligraphy plug-in hybrid.