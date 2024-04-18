New Citroen C3 Aircross will come with seven seats

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New Citroen C3 Aircross will come with seven seats

By Press Association
The new C3 Aircross has become a seven seat SUV. (Credit: Stellantis media)
The new C3 Aircross has become a seven seat SUV. (Credit: Stellantis media)

Citroen has taken the covers off its new C3 Aircross and this time will be rivalling cars like the seven seat Dacia Jogger.

A choice of petrol, hybrid and electric powertrains will be on offer with further details to be revealed nearer the car’s launch date which is set to be later this year.

Externally, the new C3 Aircross has grown in size measuring at 4.39 metres long.

It also shares similar design cues to the new C3 with a vertical front end that houses the Citroen logo and both petrol and electric versions will sit on the same platform.

Customers will also be able to customise the look of their Aircross with a two-tone paint option and colour clips located on the bumper and rear quarters can be interchanged for different colours, too.

This new model is now an SUV rather than a crossover and Citroen promises that the larger exterior dimensions will help increase the cabin space with more leg and headroom for second row passengers and sufficient space for third row passengers.

The C3 Aircross will be available with a choice of petrol, hybrid and electric powertrains. (Credit: Stellantis media)

Not only has the C3 Aircross grown in size and length, it also sits higher off the ground over the outgoing model allowing for more ground clearance and allows passengers and the driver to sit higher up giving better visibility when driving.

The next generation C3 Aircross will be fully revealed in the summer of this year with further details on pricing, specifications and engines to follow nearer the car’s release date – while order books will open once the car’s launch.