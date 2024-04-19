Subaru Outback Touring X will be limited to just 100 examples

Subaru has revealed a limited run of its rugged and dependable estate with the Outback Touring X.

The Subaru Outback has gained a reputation over the years for being the go-to choice for those who want an off-roader that isn’t an SUV.

With its symmetrical all-wheel-drive system and its go-anywhere capability, the Outback can deliver great usability over rough ground and, as standard, it comes with a CVT automatic transmission alongside a towing capacity of up to two tonnes.

It will be priced from £43,635 (Credit: Subaru Media UK)

The Outback Touring X will be limited to just 100 examples here in the UK and will come with a whole load of extras.

On the exterior, the Touring X will come with Geyser blue metallic paint with black contrasting accents, dark metallic 18-inch alloy wheels, black door mirrors and roof rails while the lower surrounds on the front and rear bumpers are also finished off in gloss black.

Jump inside and the Outback Touring X gets Nappa leather, heated front and rear seats, a leather steering wheel, a sunroof and a reversing camera. There is an 11.6-inch touchscreen display which comes with sat-nav, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and there is an 11-speaker Harman Kardon sound system.

The Outback Touring X will be available from May 1 and priced from £43,635.