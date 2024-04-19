Subaru Outback Touring X will be limited to just 100 examples

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lifestyle Motoring

Subaru Outback Touring X will be limited to just 100 examples

By Press Association
The Outback Touring X will be available from May 1. (Credit: Subaru Media UK)
Subaru has revealed a limited run of its rugged and dependable estate with the Outback Touring X.

The Subaru Outback has gained a reputation over the years for being the go-to choice for those who want an off-roader that isn’t an SUV.

With its symmetrical all-wheel-drive system and its go-anywhere capability, the Outback can deliver great usability over rough ground and, as standard, it comes with a CVT automatic transmission alongside a towing capacity of up to two tonnes.

It will be priced from £43,635 (Credit: Subaru Media UK)

The Outback Touring X will be limited to just 100 examples here in the UK and will come with a whole load of extras.

On the exterior, the Touring X will come with Geyser blue metallic paint with black contrasting accents, dark metallic 18-inch alloy wheels, black door mirrors and roof rails while the lower surrounds on the front and rear bumpers are also finished off in gloss black.

Jump inside and the Outback Touring X gets Nappa leather, heated front and rear seats, a leather steering wheel, a sunroof and a reversing camera. There is an 11.6-inch touchscreen display which comes with sat-nav, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and there is an 11-speaker Harman Kardon sound system.

The Outback Touring X will be available from May 1 and priced from £43,635.