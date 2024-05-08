The Bentley Batur Convertible is firm’s latest coachbuilt creation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

The Bentley Batur Convertible is firm’s latest coachbuilt creation

By Press Association
The Batur is the latest creation of Bentley’s Mulliner arm
Bentley has shown off its new Batur Convertible, crafted by its Mulliner coachworking company.

The Batur will be limited to 16 units worldwide and features a two-door and two-seat configuration.

The interior of the Batur has a wrap-around cockpit inspired by the Bacalar Convertible. There is also Rose Gold detailing throughout the inside with the driver touch points such as the gear selector lever and start/stop button. There is also something that Bentley calls an ‘airbridge’ and ‘tapered cowls’ which is located behind the seats and harks back to the old Barchetta.

The electric roof takes 19 seconds to stow away and can be operated at speeds of up to 30mph.

All Baturs will use the most powerful version of Bentley’s W12 engine, producing 739bhp and 1,000Nm of torque. It’s paired with an eight-speed double-clutch gearbox and there is also a titanium exhaust system with tips that are 3D printed in titanium, too.

Customers will be allowed to specify their Batur in any colour or finish, allowing them to create their own individual car.

Bentley Batur
The Batur has a two-seater configuration

Bentley Mulliner has collaborated with goldsmiths in the historic Jewellery Quarter of Birmingham to create unique parts – allowing customers to personalise their car even further.

It’s likely that the Batur will also be the last Bentley to use its flagship W12 engine before a new smaller V8 plug-in arrives in time for the electrified era.

There has yet to be an announcement of prices for this very exclusive Bentley, but bespoke Mulliner coachbuilt models often carry a hefty price tag.