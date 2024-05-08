Toyota’s Yaris Cross tops list of most efficient cars in real-world tests

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Toyota’s Yaris Cross tops list of most efficient cars in real-world tests

By Press Association
The Yaris Cross feels particularly good around town
The Yaris Cross feels particularly good around town

The Toyota Yaris Cross has come out on top in a recent test to see how a car performs efficiency-wise against claimed manufacturer consumption figures.

What Car put a series of the latest vehicles through its Real MPG fuel economy testing procedure to see how close they would come to their claimed efficiency. It was the Toyota Yaris Cross which performed the best, posting a real-world MPG of 60.1, just 4.14 per cent less than the 62.7mpg claimed by the manufacturer.

In fact, Toyota has three vehicles within the top 10, with its Yaris Cross, standard Yaris and Aygo X all coming close to their claimed consumption figures. Suzuki’s Ingis, meanwhile, took third place with a real-world score of 59.9mpg against a claimed figure of 56.9mpg.

What Car’s Real MPG tests were conducted under laboratory conditions, but based on a real route which looks to replicate a mixture of driving.

At the other end of the efficiency scale came Audi’s V8-powered S8, which posted a real-world MPG of 21.7mpg – some way shy of the official 24.6mpg claimed by the German brand. The Ford Ranger Raptor, meanwhile, recorded a consumption figure of 24mpg against its claimed 20.4 – meaning that not all models fell shy of their official figures.

Audi S8
Audi’s S8 had one of the highest consumption figures

Steve Huntingford, What Car? editor, said: “Our Real MPG tests give new car buyers an accurate indication of the likely efficiency of currently available models. While many factors come into play when choosing a new car, efficiency is undoubtedly one of the most important considerations for motorists given the high price of fuel.

“The broad spectrum of models included in our list of the best and worst performers shows that efficiency ratings aren’t necessarily dependent on a vehicle’s size, category or even price – and two of the vehicles in our top 10 even exceeded their official figures, which shows the importance of thoroughly researching your next new car.”