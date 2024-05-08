Thomas Tuchel fumes at ‘disastrous decision’ to rule out late Bayern chance

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Thomas Tuchel fumes at ‘disastrous decision’ to rule out late Bayern chance

By Press Association
Bayern Munich players argue with referee Szymon Marciniak (Manu Fernandez/AP)
Thomas Tuchel vented his frustration at the “disastrous decision” to rule out a potential Matthijs de Ligt equaliser after Bayern Munich missed out on the Champions League final following a 4-3 aggregate loss to Real Madrid.

The last-four tie had been evenly-poised after a 2-2 draw in Germany last week and Alphonso Davies fired the visitors into a surprise lead with 22 minutes left at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Bayern looked on course to end Madrid’s 13-month unbeaten home run, but Joselu levelled in the 88th minute after Manuel Neuer spilled a shot by Vinicius Junior before the former Stoke forward steered home from close range three minutes later to earn a memorable 2-1 victory.

The goal was originally ruled out after the offside flag was raised, but VAR told Szymon Marciniak to review the incident and both Joselu and defender-turned-assist-maker Antonio Rudiger were onside.

Further drama occurred in the 13th minute of stoppage time when referee Marciniak blew his whistle, upon the offside flag being raised, just before De Ligt fired into the bottom corner after a Joshua Kimmich pass forced a scramble in the Madrid box.

Bayern remonstrated with the officials, but to no avail as the German giants and England captain Harry Kane were consigned to a trophyless season.

“We were almost through, almost there and had a very unusual mistake by our very best player for the equaliser,” Tuchel told TNT Sports.

“Then we conceded in a very narrow decision, the second one in stoppage time. Then we scored one and they have a disastrous decision from the linesman and from the referee.

“So, it feels almost like a betrayal in the end because of that decision. It was a huge fight, we left everything on the pitch and we were almost there. Now we have to say congratulations to Real Madrid.

“The linesman said sorry, but that does not help. At that kind of level, to raise the flag in a decision like this, a close decision, in the last minute and the referee as well.

“The referee does not have to whistle. He sees that we win the second ball, he sees that we get a shot away and to whistle is a very, very bad decision.

“And it is against the rules and it is a bad decision from both of them. It is a disaster. Tough to swallow, but that is the way it is.”

Harry Kane
Harry Kane was taken off in the 85th minute with Bayern leading (Isabel Infantes/PA)

An intriguing subplot was Kane up against compatriot Jude Bellingham, who produced an all-action display and helped set up a Wembley showdown with old club Borussia Dortmund on June 1.

It was a different story for Kane after this loss extended his wait for silverware, and Tuchel made the surprise decision to replace the former Tottenham forward in the 85th minute with Bayern leading.

While Tuchel was not asked specifically about Kane being taken off, he said: “Part of the story is we start with a front four and all four players need to go out because of injuries and cramps.

“It is a bit too much at that level.”