Jude Bellingham hails Real Madrid’s desire to seal Champions League final berth

Jude Bellingham hailed Real Madrid’s never-say-die attitude and insisted he felt no nerves after a dream night where they produced a trademark late show to down Bayern Munich and reach another Champions League final.

It could have been a different story at the Santiago Bernabeu where Madrid’s 13-month unbeaten home record was in serious danger after Alphonso Davies fired the visitors ahead in the 68th minute.

Carlo Ancelotti remained composed and so did his team with substitute Joselu able to level two minutes from time before the same man steered home in the first minute of stoppage time to complete a dramatic 2-1 victory.

Jude Bellingham will face former club Borussia Dortmund in the Wembley final (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Bayern were left furious deep into stoppage time when Matthijs de Ligt had an effort ruled out for offside after the whistle had been blown before the ball ended up in the net, but the carnival atmosphere in Madrid was already in full swing and they will now target a 15th European Cup title to go with the LaLiga crown clinched a matter of days ago.

“We have seen it a lot of times this season where it looks like we’re dead and buried. It doesn’t matter who scores the goal because someone always manages it. That mentality of never-say-die,” Bellingham told TNT Sports.

“Joselu, I don’t think he will be sleeping much tonight! He will be useless in training tomorrow. But, no honestly he deserves it all. He has been an amazing member of the squad throughout the whole season and this is his night.

“They are unbelievable (the fans). They are the best in the world by far.

“Coming here, there is a reason why we turn so many games or why when we’re down in certain legs that we always manage to come back in the second leg. It is because of these lot. They give you an energy that you can’t get from anything else.

“You come here and that is all they talk about. They talk about how you’ve had the 14th, but how they want the 15th. The lads said it was the same when we won the 10th, all they asked for was the 11th, but that is why I love being here because you can never be settled.”

Bellingham produced an all-action display for Madrid and was able to get the better of fellow Englishman Harry Kane on Wednesday night.

It means a reunion with old club Borussia Dortmund in the final at Wembley on June 1.

Asked if he felt any nerves as the seconds ticked away with Madrid behind, Bellingham insisted: “Not really. I really would want to say I do, but in the changing room, I was looking around and I just thought I couldn’t be in a better position with better people.

“Where else would I rather be? I was seven at Birmingham, dreaming of nights like this. To then get here and want to be somewhere else doesn’t make any sense to me. Yeah, I am just so happy to be here and part of this night.

“At Wembley, against Dortmund, it is a weird one. I can’t believe it. I am so looking forward to it, the atmosphere, the game itself. A Champions League final, man.”

Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti was able to toast another special Champions League night for the club after his decision to send on Joselu paid off.

“It happened again, here. It is quite useful at the Bernabeu with our supporters that we can do something that is unexpectable,” Ancelotti reflected.

“Joselu did a fantastic job. He is a fantastic striker and we could use more the width to put crosses in and we did really well. We had a lot of energy at the end of the game.

“Unbelievable (mentality) and I am really grateful to the players because they work really hard, they build a fantastic atmosphere. They are really humble, really generous and I think it is the best squad I ever had in my career.”