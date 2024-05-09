EVs become the fastest-growing powertrain in used car market

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

EVs become the fastest-growing powertrain in used car market

By Press Association
Electric vehicles are the fastest growing sector in the used car market. (Credit: PA Images – Danny Lawson)
Electric vehicles are the fastest growing sector in the used car market. (Credit: PA Images – Danny Lawson)

The used car market has grown by 6.5 per cent this year with nearly two million units sold in the first quarter, according to figures from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT).

Despite the growth, it is still down by 2.6 per cent pre-Covid levels but steady growth in the last 16 months shows that the used market is on the up.

An increase in battery-electric vehicles meant that in the first quarter of this year, demand for EVs was up more than two-thirds with 41,505 sold – holding a record market share of 2.1 per cent. EVs were also the fastest-growing powertrain in this sector, according to the SMMT.

Hybrids were up by 49.3 per cent with 74,502 cars exchanged while plug-in hybrids also grew by 42.5 per cent with 22,065 vehicles sold overall.

Conventional powertrains are still the most popular among buyers with petrol cars rising by 7.7 per cent with 1,130,396, while diesel was on the decline, falling by 1.3 per cent at 697,718.

However, combined, internal-combustion-engined cars equated to a total market share of 92.9 per cent giving a total of 1,828,114 units sold.

Mike Hawes, SMMT Chief Executive said: “A reinvigorated new car market is delivering more choice and affordability for used car buyers and, increasingly, they are choosing to go electric.”

He added: “To enable even more drivers to enjoy the benefits of zero emission motoring, ensuring both supply and demand remains robust is essential. Incentivising new EV uptake and investing in a chargepoint network that is accessible, available and affordable to all drive the nation’s net zero transition.”

Superminis remained the most popular vehicle type with 640,711 units sold – an increase of 7.2 per cent – with the Ford Fiesta and Vauxhall Corsa the most popular models in the first quarter of 2024 with 80,814 transactions for the former and 66,821 for the latter.