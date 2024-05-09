Air Vanuatu cancels flights and considers bankruptcy protection By Press Association May 9 2024, 11:07am May 9 2024, 11:07am Share Air Vanuatu cancels flights and considers bankruptcy protection Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/news/uk-world/4974584/air-vanuatu-cancels-flights-and-considers-bankruptcy-protection/ Copy Link Air Vanuatu announced that the airline had cancelled international flights for four days and was considering bankruptcy protection for the South Pacific state-owned carrier (Dean Lewins/AAP Image via AP) Air Vanuatu announced that it had cancelled international flights for four days and was considering bankruptcy protection for the South Pacific state-owned carrier. It said international flights were cancelled until Sunday and flights after that day were “under review”. In a statement, Air Vanuatu said: “The Vanuatu government is now considering placing Air Vanuatu into voluntary administration. “The international firm Ernst & Young has been appointed to assist the Vanuatu government in reviewing available options and put forward recommendations.” Thousands of travellers have been left stranded by the cancellations.