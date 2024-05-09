Government calls for views on how to future-proof classic cars

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Government calls for views on how to future-proof classic cars

By Press Association
Cars like the Aston Martin DB5 are part of some of Britain’s motoring heritage. (Credit: PA Media – Alex Penfold – Broad Arrow Group)
Classic car enthusiasts are being urged to have their say on preserving iconic vehicles such as James Bond’s Aston Martin DB5 and Inspector Morse’s MkII Jaguar for future enjoyment.

The government wants to gather views on how cars such as these can continue for generations and boost jobs in the £18bn classic car sector.

It has launched a call for evidence from drivers, classic car enthusiasts and the industry to share their ideas on restoring and upgrading historic vehicles to help them into the 21st century, while making road safety a priority and keeping accurate vehicle records.

The move will help shape policies that haven’t changed since the 1980s and have failed to take into account improving historic vehicles with modern technology.

Back To The Future Day
The Belfast-built DMC DeLorean was featured in the famous Back to the Future films. (Credit: PA Archive – Stefan Rousseau)

Such changes could make it easier to register vehicles to fully recognise their value while protecting prospective buyers, as well as seeing classic cars modified to improve their performance and retrofitting some with electric powertrains.

Better preservation of classic cars could also help drive tourism to iconic classic car shows such as Goodwood Revival, help support jobs in the heritage car industry and boost the economy.

With 007’s Aston Martin DB5, Morse’s MkII Jaguar as well as the Belfast-built DMC DeLorean from ‘Back to the Future’ firmly embedded in popular culture, today’s call for evidence from the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency (DVLA) will let classic car enthusiasts and the motoring industry speak out about how these and other motoring icons can remain as a beacon of British excellence in the UK and around the world.

Coys Spring Classics auction preview
A Jaguar MKII was featured in Inspector Morse. (Credit: PA Archive- Andrew Matthews)

Transport Secretary Mark Harper said: “The way we restore and protect classic cars has not kept up with the times and evolving technologies, which is why we are calling for industry and enthusiasts to have their say on how to best protect these British classics for decades to come.”

DVLA Chief Executive Julie Lennard said: “As evolving technologies continue to improve the way classic, historic and rebuilt vehicles can be modified and restored, we want to ensure that we keep the policies and registration processes for these vehicles up to date.

“This is one of the many ways we are looking to make things easier and simpler for our customers, and we want to encourage enthusiasts and those individuals and organisations with a keen interest and expertise to share their views with us.”

The call for evidence runs until July 4, 2024.