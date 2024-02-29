Transgender prisoner dies in custody

A transgender prisoner has died in custody, the Scottish Prison Service (SPS) has confirmed.

SPS confirmed on its website that Tiffany Scott, 32, of HMP Grampian died on Thursday.

Deaths of prisoners in custody are reported to Police Scotland and the procurator fiscal with a subsequent fatal accident inquiry held to investigate the cause of death.

Scott was convicted of stalking a 13-year-old girl while Andrew Burns in 2013 and had requested to be moved to the female prison estate early last year.

Campaigners from Women Scotland protest outside Holyrood against male transgender prisoners being housed in female prisons (Rebecca McCurdy/PA)

The revelations that Scott could be moved to the female prison estate prompted a row around the handling of transgender prisoners.

Last year, the Scottish Government were urged to make a statement to clarify their position on housing transgender prisoners within the estate with which their gender identity aligned with.

Then justice secretary Keith Brown denied Scott would be moved to the female estate and announced an urgent review into the Government’s handling of transgender prisoners which also included rapist Isla Bryson, who raped two women while known as Adam Graham.