Pedestrian hit by minibus in Kirkcaldy in critical condition

A pedestrian is in critical condition in hospital after he was struck by a minibus while crossing a road.

The 57-year-old man sustained serious injuries when the collision happened as he crossed at Chapel Level Roundabout in Kirkcaldy, Fife, at around 11.05am on Friday.

He was taken by ambulance to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh where medical staff describe his condition as critical, police said.

The occupants of the minibus were not injured.

Police are appealing for information about the collision which involved a silver Mercedes Vito minibus.

Sergeant Lee Walkingshaw of the Roads Policing Unit, Glenrothes, said: “Chapel Level Roundabout is a busy junction so I am appealing to people who were in the area and witnessed the incident to come forward.

“I am particularly keen to hear from motorists with dashcams as they may have captured footage that will assist our investigation.”

Anyone with information can contact police via 101 quoting incident number 1125 of Friday March 1 2024.