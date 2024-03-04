Man killed in crash near Dumfries

A 29-year-old man has been killed in a car crash near Dumfries.

The collision happened on the A75 near the Dalscone roundabout at around 11.30am on Sunday.

It involved a white Ford Fiesta and a blue Vauxhall Corsa.

The driver of the Ford Fiesta was pronounced dead at the scene.

His next of kin have been informed.

The 67-year-old woman driving the Vauxhall Corsa was unhurt.

Sergeant David Kerr, of Police Scotland, said: “Our inquiries are continuing to understand the full circumstances of what happened. Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who died.

“I would ask anyone who may have witnessed the crash, or who may have dashcam footage, and has not yet spoken to or provided this information to officers, to contact us as soon as possible.

“The road reopened at 3am on Monday March 4. I want to thank members of the public for their patience while we investigated this serious collision.”

Anyone with information should call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 1280 of Sunday March 3 2024.