Tributes have been paid to a “much-loved son, father and partner” who died in a crash near Stirling.
Police were called to a single-car crash on the A84 at around 7.45pm on February 27.
Jonathan Marshall Watson, 48, who was driving an Audi A3, was pronounced dead at the scene.
In a statement released through Police Scotland, Mr Watson’s family said: “Jonathan was a much-loved son, father and partner who studied and worked in marine biology, the oil industry, and commercial diving, to name a few.
“A keen musician and astrophile specialising in astro-photography.
“We would like to thank friends, family and members of the public for their support and condolences at this difficult time.”
Inspector Andrew Thomson said: “Our thoughts are with Jonathan’s family and friends at this time. I’d especially like to thank members of the public who stopped and provided assistance before emergency services arrived.”
Tributes paid to ‘much-loved’ man who died in crash