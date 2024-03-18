Scottish firefighters to donate fire engine to Gaza

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Scottish firefighters to donate fire engine to Gaza

By Press Association
The FBU is donating the fire engine to the Palestinian Fire and Rescue service (Jim Malone/PA)
Scottish firefighters are donating a surplus fire engine to their counterparts in Gaza to help save lives amid the ongoing war.

The appliance will be fitted with the latest equipment and donated to the Palestinian Fire and Rescue Service by the Fire Brigades Union (FBU) later this year.

It will be the third fire appliance donated since 2011 by the FBU, which has long provided support to the Palestinian fire service through exchange visits, training and the provision of breathing apparatus, firefighting kit and equipment.

The appliance which will travel to Gaza later this year has been donated by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.

Plans about how the fire engine will travel to Gaza are still being made (Jim Malone/PA)

Jim Malone, a former firefighter and an FBU official, said: “The situation in Gaza is appalling. The people are being subjected to unimaginable horrors on a daily basis. There is an urgent need for supplies to alleviate the humanitarian crisis that has unfolded.

“Our comrades in the Palestinian Fire and Rescue Service battle every hour to save lives as the Israeli government continues its collective punishment of the civilian population.

“Whilst carrying out their duties, they have come under sustained attacks from Israeli forces.

“We hope that the delivery of this fire appliance later this year will help protect the lives of innocent men, women and children, but our greatest hope is for a permanent peace and justice for the people of Palestine.”

Plans about how the fire appliance will travel to Gaza are still being made.

The Gaza health ministry said at least 31,645 Palestinians have been killed in the war which was sparked by the October 7 Hamas attack on southern Israel that killed 1,200 people and saw militants seize about 250 hostages.