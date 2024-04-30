US citizen William Noel dies in Scottish hospital weeks after van collision

A US man has died in hospital more than two weeks after being struck by a van in Edinburgh.

William Noel, 58, from Philadelphia, was on foot when the incident involving a white Citroen Relay van happened on Trinity Crescent at around 5.50pm on Wednesday April 10.

Police Scotland said: “He was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh where he died as a result of his injuries during the evening of Monday April 29.

“The driver of the van, a 40-year-old man, was arrested and released pending further inquiries.”

Officers had previously appealed for a female nurse who assisted the injured man but left prior to police’s arrival to come forward.

The force said she has now been identified and assisted with their inquiries.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident number 2772 of April 10.