Police appeal for witnesses after girl injured in hit-and-run

Police are appealing for witnesses after a 12-year-old girl was injured in a hit-and-run.

The collision occurred on Cambusnethan Street in Wishaw, North Lanarkshire, near the roundabout with Kirk Road, at around 4.30pm on Friday April 19, and involved a silver three-door Vauxhall Corsa hatchback which failed to stop at the scene.

The girl was taken to Wishaw General Hospital where she received treatment for facial injuries.

Despite intensive inquiries, police have so far been unable to identify the vehicle or driver involved, and have issued a fresh appeal.

Pc Paul Taylor said: “We are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed this collision and is yet to speak to officers to please get in touch.

“In particular, we would ask people with private CCTV or dashcam footage of the surrounding area on the afternoon of Friday April 19 to check in case they have captured a silver Vauxhall Corsa.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 2562 of Friday April 19.”