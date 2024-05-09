Green hydrogen production hub approved

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Scotland

Green hydrogen production hub approved

By Press Association
The Argyll Hydrogen Hub is planned for Oban (GreenPower/PA)
The Argyll Hydrogen Hub is planned for Oban (GreenPower/PA)

The production of green hydrogen is set to begin on the west coast of Scotland amid hopes it can decarbonise transport and power hospitals.

A planning application by GreenPower has been approved by Argyll and Bute Council to produce green hydrogen, which it describes as “a zero-carbon fuel that can help meet climate obligations while delivering sustainable fuel for a range of purposes”.

It will now build a production and distribution centre at the Glenshellach Industrial Estate in Oban, with plans to help distilleries and fish farms move away from using fossil fuels.

Green hydrogen is produced by the electrolysis of water and powered by renewable energy, and the company hopes it could also be used for heating.

It is also exploring potential hydrogen production at the proposed Barachander Wind Farm, the sister project to Carraig Gheal Wind Farm, a 20-turbine project operated by GreenPower in west Argyll.

The green hydrogen project is expected to open at the end of 2025 and could potentially export the fuel around the country.

In December, the UK Government announced funding for 11 green hydrogen projects, which it described as “essential to achieving our net zero targets”.

Aerial
An artist’s impression giving an aerial view of the Argyll Hydrogen Hub, which could be open by the end of 2025 (GreenPower/PA)

Paul Minto, director of green hydrogen at GreenPower, said: “With this planning consent for the Argyll Hydrogen Hub we are putting Oban on the UK green hydrogen map.

“In Argyll there are several sectors currently dependent on fossil fuels where fuel-switching could radically reduce carbon emissions, and where jobs can be created through local production and use of green hydrogen.

“There is significant potential to decarbonise the transport sector including buses and coaches, HGVs serving distilleries, fish farms, forestry operations, refuse collection vehicles, and to fuel ferries, planes and trains.

“Green hydrogen could replace carbon-intensive fuels such as heating oil and LNG used in hospitals, leisure centres, care homes and industrial operations.”

Rob Forrest, chief executive of GreenPower, said: “We already have renewable energy facilities in Argyll and are delighted with this approval, which means we can take further steps in the region to create clean, green jobs and more economic development.

“We can see a future where all heavy road transport and shipping is powered by green hydrogen, and where any industry using heating oils or gas can switch fuels to run on environmentally friendly green hydrogen.

“Argyll has all the ingredients for the creation of a clean, environmentally responsible, local energy system based on green hydrogen and could become a green hydrogen hub for export to the rest of the country.”