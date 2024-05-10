Veteran turned Strictly star to host national D-Day commemoration

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Veteran turned Strictly star to host national D-Day commemoration

By Press Association
JJ Chalmers will be hosting Scotland’s national D-Day commemoration on June 6 (Chris Jackson/PA)
TV presenter and Strictly Come Dancing star JJ Chalmers is to host Scotland’s national D-Day commemoration concert, organisers have announced.

The former Royal Marine reservist will host Scotland’s Salute, a night of musical performances and first-person testimony from Scottish D-Day veterans at the Usher Hall in Edinburgh on June 6.

After suffering severe injuries to his face, hand and elbow in an IED blast in May 2011, Chalmers won a medal at the 2014 Invictus Games before progressing into TV and radio.

He became a household name in 2020 when he reached the Strictly Come Dancing quarter-final.

He said of the commemoration, which marks the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings: “It is so important that we mark the efforts and sacrifice of June 6 1944 80 years later, particularly as the generation that served there begins to fade.

“It is important to remember. It is not enough that we don’t forget. We must take time to reflect, we must take time to celebrate their efforts and commemorate those who gave the ultimate sacrifice.

“All gave some, some gave all. But what did they give it for? They gave it so that we could have the freedoms and securities that we have today.

“Those efforts from 80 years ago must be remembered, and must be learned from today, so that we can pass them on to future generations so that they may not have to pay the price that many paid 80 years ago today.”

Dr Claire Armstrong OBE, chief executive officer of Legion Scotland, said her organisation was “thrilled” Chalmers was taking part in the event.

JJ Chalmers and the Duke of Sussex at the 2023 Invictus Games
JJ Chalmers pictured alongside the Duke of Sussex at the 2023 Invictus Games in Dusseldorf (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

“We are thrilled to welcome on board this project somebody so dedicated to the cause of remembrance, to the causes of our armed forces community and whose talent as a presenter will help guide our audience through a poignant and celebratory moment in history,” she said.

“Along with our musical acts, as well as other VIP guests that are to be announced, I am looking forward to delivering Scotland’s national commemorative event which marks the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings.”

Scotland’s Salute is a concert produced in partnership by Legion Scotland and Poppyscotland.

It will feature music from The Band of HM Royal Marines Scotland, the Highland and Lowland Bands of the Royal Regiment of Scotland, 2 SCOTS Pipes and Drums, Dunfermline District RBLS Pipes and Drums, and members of the Military Wives Choirs.

The concert will be narrated by the former voice of the Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo, Alasdair Hutton, and will feature first-hand testimony of Scottish veterans who fought during D-Day.

Tickets can be purchased through the Usher Hall online tickets platform, with all profits being split equally between Legion Scotland and Poppyscotland, who provide direct support to Scotland’s armed forces community.