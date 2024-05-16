Man arrested over death of 24-year-old

A man has been arrested in connection with a death in North Lanarkshire, police have said.

Officers were called to a property in Shiel Gardens, Shotts, at around 8.20am on Thursday May 9 after a man was found seriously injured.

Emergency services attended but 24-year-old John Cairns was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said on Thursday that a 39-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the death.

Inquiries are ongoing.