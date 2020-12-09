Nicole Kidman funding bursary for women in UK theatre

Nicole Kidman is funding an annual bursary to support women in the theatre industry in the UK.

The Hollywood star will fund the scheme, for a female director or producer to progress in their career, over six years.

The 53-year-old said: “I am thrilled, particularly at a time when the arts are so badly impacted, to be able to give support to artists to make new work to help sustain the theatre for tomorrow.”

A fund spearheaded by Olivia Colman is donating £300,000 (Matt Crossick/PA)

The bursary is part of the charity MGCfutures, which is also receiving £300,000 from the Theatre Community Fund, spearheaded by Olivia Colman, Phoebe Waller-Bridge and producer Francesca Moody.

Theatre producer and director Michael Grandage, who created MGCfutures, said: “The pandemic of 2020 has seen theatres shut across the world and yet I remain hopeful that the many people who make up the complex ecology that creates live theatre will be working again very soon…

“We are enormously grateful to the many generous individuals who make these bursaries happen”.

– Applicants from across the UK can apply for bursaries from £500 to £5,000, to support careers in the theatre industry.