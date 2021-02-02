Rebel Wilson appears to confirm she is single

Rebel Wilson appears to have confirmed she has split from boyfriend Jacob Busch.

The Australian actress, who last year lost 28kg, described herself as a “single girl” in an Instagram post on Tuesday.

Wilson, 40, said she was on her way to the Super Bowl, the NFL’s showpiece event scheduled to take place in Florida on Sunday.

Alongside a picture of her slimmer figure, the Pitch Perfect star said: “Lots on my mind…aghhhhhh…#single-girl-heading-to-Super-Bowl!”

Wilson began dating businessman Busch before the pandemic swept the world.

They made their red carpet debut as a couple in September at a gala in Monaco.

Wilson dubbed 2020 the “year of health” after she shed the pounds.

In an emotional Instagram video shared in December, Wilson said: “It’s hard when I talk about the emotional stuff. It’s hard. I can do this.

“I wasn’t valuing myself and telling myself negative things. That was hard. I’m trying to change those patterns, so you’re more loving and treating yourself with respect.

“I’m working on self love, and that’s a hard concept to master.”