Olivia Newton-John hits back after Grease criticism

Olivia Newton-John has hit back at criticism of Grease for being “sexist” and lacking diversity.

The movie, co-starring John Travolta, sparked debate when it aired on the BBC over the Christmas period.

Newton-John, 72, said the 1978 musical film romance was about a different time.

Olivia Newton-John starred alongside John Travolta in Grease (Ian West/PA)

“In this particular instance, I think it’s kind of silly because the movie was made in the 70s about the 50s,” the Australian actress told the A Life of Greatness podcast.

“It was a stage play, it’s a musical, it’s fun… and not to be taken so seriously,” she said of the high school romance.

“I think everyone’s taking everything so seriously.”

And the actress, who played Sandy in the film, added: “We need to relax a little bit and just enjoy things for what they are…

“I think it’s just a fun movie that entertains people, that’s all.”