Kelly Marie Tran says she feels ‘pressure’ over Disney’s Raya And The Last Dragon

Kelly Marie Tran has said she feels “pressure” over her appearance in Disney’s upcoming film Raya And The Last Dragon.

The actress, 32, told the Radio Times that the messaging of the film, which has been inspired by southeast Asian cultures, is “incredible”.

She added there has been a “positive change” for actors of colour but there is still more work to be done.

Tran said the film has been “amazing, exciting and horrifying”, adding that “it feels like such a big deal and a lot of pressure”.

“So many great people are involved and the messaging is incredible, as is the authenticity to that specific part of the world, so yeah I’m pretty proud of it,” she added.

When asked whether things are changing for actors of colour, she added: “Definitely.

“I also think there’s more work to be done, but I’m really grateful I get to be part of that positive change.”

The film sees Tran play Raya, a lone warrior trying to track down the last dragon in the fantasy world of Kumandra.

Tran said she “really connected to so much of what the character is going through – having a traumatic experience filter the way you see the world and trying to find the goodness again”.

She added: “I think that’s something everyone can relate to.”

The film is in cinemas from March 5.

