Dolly, Arnie and Elton: Celebrities who have had the Covid-19 vaccine

Dolly Parton is the latest celebrity to announce she has been vaccinated against Covid-19.

The singer got the Moderna jab, which she partly funded, and shared the moment on social media.

Here are some of the other stars to have been inoculated against the virus:

Kristin Scott Thomas

The actress, 60, posted on Instagram after receiving her jab, writing: “Vaccinated by the fantastic people at Leicester Hospital. It was really easy. No waiting, no fuss, no stress. #leicesterroyalinfirmary #beth #dave #organised #kind #cheerful #optimistic. As The Queen says we should be doing it to save others”.

– Tom Parker

The Wanted singer, 32, received the Pfizer/BioNTech jab and encouraged his followers to do the same “so we can all move on”.

– Sir David Attenborough

The naturalist and broadcaster, 94, received the Covid-19 jab in January, months after speaking of the “immense suffering” caused by the pandemic.

– Sir Tony Robinson

My first jab- at Lords Cricket Ground. Everyone there was positive, efficient and supportive.A moment I’ll never forget. Thank you NHS. I hope you all get yours really soon. pic.twitter.com/SsQXoSRaNF — Tony Robinson (@Tony_Robinson) January 22, 2021

Blackadder star and TV historian Sir Tony, 74, was given his first dose of the jab at Lord’s Cricket Ground in January.

– Nick Hewer

So I had a shot in the arm (Oxford AZ style) on Friday at the Lords Cricket Ground. Amazing efficiency. I was in and out in about 7 minutes (honestly). No waiting. So impressed with the NGS and the Belgravia Surgery. Thanks a million. Now for the 12 week wait for 2nd jab. — Nick Hewer (@Nick_Hewer) January 24, 2021

Apprentice and Countdown star Hewer, 77, praised the “amazing efficiency” of the vaccination centre where he received his jab.

– Angela Rippon

The journalist and television presenter, 76, urged people to ignore the “nonsense” and “fake news” around the vaccine after receiving her jab.

– Sir Ian McKellen

Sir Ian McKellen received his Covid-19 vaccine at the Arts Research Centre, Queen Mary University Hospital, London (Jeff Moore/PA)

The veteran actor, 81, was vaccinated at Queen Mary’s University Hospital in London, saying afterwards that he felt “euphoric”.

– Prue Leith

The Great British Bake Off judge, 81, shared an image of herself wearing a mask while a medic administered the vaccine in December.

– Michael Eavis

Glastonbury Festival founder Michael Eavis, 85, had his Covid-19 vaccination today on New Year’s Eve.Michael said: Wouldn't it be wonderful to get the majority of our population vaccinated before June 2021, so that we can celebrate next summer in proper 'Glastonbury style' pic.twitter.com/ixIUozRHsP — NHS South West (@NHSSW) December 31, 2020

The Glastonbury festival founder, 85, received his jab at a GP-led community vaccination site in Shepton Mallet on New Year’s Eve.

– Lionel Blair

The dancer and presenter, 92, had the first of his two injections at an NHS vaccine centre in the grounds of Epsom racecourse in Surrey.

– Michael Whitehall

The 80-year-old father and sometime co-star of comedian Jack Whitehall shared a snap on Twitter of himself in hospital having the first part of the vaccine.

– Marty Wilde

Rock and roll star Marty Wilde received his Covid-19 vaccine in Stevenage (East and North Hertfordshire NHS Trust/PA)

The 81-year-old rock and roll star, famed for a string of hits in the 50s and 60s, was given the jab at Lister Hospital in Stevenage.

– Shakin Stevens

Stevens, 72, and his partner and manager Sue both received their first dose of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine in February.

– Loyd Grossman

The 70-year-old broadcaster and author, known for his range of cooking sauces, was given the Oxford/AstraZeneca injection at North Cotswold Hospital, Moreton-in-Marsh, Gloucestershire, in February.

– Dame Joan Collins

The veteran actress, 87, announced on Instagram that she had received the Oxford University/AstraZeneca jab at London’s Bloomsbury Surgery in January.

– Amy Dowden

The Strictly Come Dancing star, 30, who has Crohn’s Disease and is therefore on the vulnerable list, got her jab in February.

– Lord Andrew Lloyd Webber

The musical impresario, 72, took part in trials for the Oxford coronavirus vaccine and later was told he had had the real jab and not the placebo.

– Arnold Schwarzenegger

Today was a good day. I have never been happier to wait in a line. If you’re eligible, join me and sign up to get your vaccine. Come with me if you want to live! pic.twitter.com/xJi86qQNcm — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) January 20, 2021

The former politician and action hero, 73, had his jab in January in Los Angeles and nodded to one of his best-known movie lines when he said: “Come with me if you want to live.”

– Sir Elton John and Sir Michael Caine

The duo appeared in an NHS advert urging the public to get vaccinated against coronavirus.

– Alan Titchmarsh

The broadcaster and gardener, 71, said he felt “relieved” after receiving his jab in February.

– Sir Tom Jones

The singer, 80, said he felt “bulletproof” after receiving both doses of the coronavirus vaccine.

– Carol Vorderman

The former Countdown star, 60, got her jab at Ashton Gate Stadium vaccination centre in Bristol last month.

– Courtney Love

The US punk singer, 56, was vaccinated in the UK and thanked the NHS on social media.

– Stephen King

I waited for a vaccination appointment, and patience was rewarded. Drive-thru in Pasco County. Moderna. No adverse effects. I think it was the National Guard running the show. Very cool. Get it done, folks. Let's kill this thing. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) February 6, 2021

The best-selling horror novelist, 73, got the Moderna jab in Pasco County, Florida.

– Jonathan Van Ness

The Queer Eye star, 33, was inoculated in New York. He was eligible due to being HIV positive.

– Amanda Kloots

The TV host, 38, revealed she had her first dose of the vaccine last month. Her husband, actor Nick Cordero, died having contracted the virus.

– Sue Johnston

The Royle Family star, 77, had her vaccination at Wilmslow Health Centre in Cheshire in February.

– Noddy Holder

Holder, a 74-year-old rocker known for Slade’s festive hit Merry Xmas Everybody, was vaccinated last month.

– Marc Jacobs

The 57-year-old fashion designer received his jab in New York and said: “I’ve been Pfizer’d.”

– Dolly Parton

The beloved country music star, 75, received the Moderna jab, which she partly funded with a one million-dollar (about £716,000) donation.