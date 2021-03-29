Taraji P Henson says she is ‘a wreck’ after death of beloved dog K-Ball

Taraji P Henson has said she is “a wreck” following the death of her beloved dog K-Ball.

The Empire actress, who was nominated for an Oscar for The Curious Case Of Benjamin Button, said her French bulldog died following complications from surgery.

Sharing a photo of her pet hooked up to a machine with a tube coming out of his nose, she wrote: “Had to say good bye forever to my baby @kballhenson.

“I AM GOING TO MISS MY SWEET BABY SO MUCH.

“KBall was so good to me. Gave me three beautiful love filled years.

“KBall you calmed mommy’s anxiety. What will I do without you.

“Mommy tried everything to save your life. EVERYTHING!!! I couldn’t watch you suffer any longer.

“Life was rough on this lil guy. He had breathing issues that needed to be addressed.

“His trachea was the size of a straw so breathing and eating and playing was becoming very difficult for him.

“He had two surgeries and his Lil body couldn’t take it. I gave you the best three years ever.

“Private jets, vacations, shopping, movie sets, photo shoots, the best dog food money could buy and ALL OF MY LOVE!!! Jesus this is hard and yes I AM A WRECK!!!”

Henson documented K-Ball’s life on his own Instagram page, including his love of sunny spots, designer outfits and visits to filming locations.

She had previously asked her Instagram followers for their prayers and support for K-Ball, as she said he was “having some complications after his surgery”.

She wrote: “He is fighting and I am loosing my mind. PLEASE KEEP FIGHTING @kballhenson MOMMY NEEDS YOU!!!!!!!”