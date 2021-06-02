Chris Hemsworth announces filming has wrapped on Thor: Love And Thunder

Chris Hemsworth revealed filming has wrapped on superhero movie Thor: Love And Thunder.

The Australian star, 37, has been shooting the film Down Under and reprised his role as the titular Avenger.

He shared a brooding black-and-white picture to Instagram, showing him posing with his bulging biceps alongside director Taika Waititi.

Hemsworth wrote: “That’s a wrap on Thor Love and Thunder, it’s also national don’t flex day so I thought this super relaxed photo was appropriate.

“The film is gonna be batshit crazy off the wall funny and might also pull a heart string or two. Lots of love, lots of thunder!

“Thank you to all the cast and crew who made this another incredible Marvel journey. Buckle in, get ready and see ya in cinemas!!”

Superhero sequel Thor: Love And Thunder is set for release in May next year as part of phase four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

It will see Tessa Thompson reprising her role as Valkyrie from 2017’s Thor: Ragnarok.

Natalie Portman returns as Jane Foster while Christian Bale is joining the MCU as villain Gorr the God Butcher.

Thor: Love And Thunder was announced at San Diego Comic-Con in 2019 and the plot will feature Portman’s character becoming Mighty Thor, Goddess of Thunder.