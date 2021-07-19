Britney dances at home after saying she will not perform under father’s control

Britney Spears has shared a video of herself dancing at home after saying she will not perform again while her father is “handling what I wear, say, do, or think”.

The 39-year-old pop superstar is engaged in a legal battle over a conservatorship that has overseen her life and career since 2008 and which she says has “killed my dreams”.

Her father, Jamie, has largely overseen her life and career since, though Spears has been trying to oust him from the role and last week told a court in Los Angeles that she wants him charged with conservatorship abuse.

Spears shared a video on Instagram of herself dancing to Billie Eilish track Bad Guy after she hit out at those who have criticised her dancing clips.

Dressed in a red crop top and green shorts, she wrote: “May the Lord wrap your mean ass up in joy today …. PS RED!!!!!

“Pssss … this is Bad Guy part 2 … same song new dance… if you don’t like it … don’t watch it!!!!!”

Spears previously said she would rather perform at home than on stage in Las Vegas while she is still in the conservatorship.

In an Instagram post over the weekend, she wrote: “For those of you who choose to criticise my dancing videos … look I’m not gonna be performing on any stages anytime soon with my dad handling what I wear, say, do, or think!!!!

“I’ve done that for the past 13 years … I’d much rather share videos YES from my living room instead of onstage in Vegas where some people were so far gone they couldn’t even shake my hand and I ended up getting a contact high from weed all the time … which I didn’t mind but it would have been nice to be able to go to the mother f****** spa!!!!

“And no I’m not gonna put on heavy makeup and try try try on stage again and not be able to do the real deal with remixes of my songs for years and begging to put my new music in my show for MY fans … so I quit !!!!

“I don’t like that my sister showed up at an awards show and performed MY SONGS to remixes !!!!!

“My so-called support system hurt me deeply !!!! This conservatorship killed my dreams … so all I have is hope and hope is the only thing in this world that is very hard to kill … yet people still try !!!!”

She added that she “did not like the way” documentaries about her life bring up “humiliating moments from the past”, continuing: “I’m way past all that and have been for a long time.”